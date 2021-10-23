Stung by what coach Adrian Heath called a "sucker punch" that left his team trailing much of Saturday night, Minnesota United nonetheless left Allianz Stadium with a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC.

It did so in a playoff race in which the Loons dominated Saturday's stat sheet everywhere but in the goals column.

They were saved by defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso's 65th-minute goal, his first scored in the past two seasons and one oddly similar to the first goal he scored in Allianz Field history.

The Loons possessed the ball 70% of Saturday's game, outdid LAFC in total shots 18-3 and 7-2 on target. And yet they still trailed after that "sucker punch" of a goal when LAFC star Cristian Arango's 24-yard free kick dipped over the Loons' protective wall and went through goalkeeper Tyler Miller's legs in the 32ndminute.

Until then, the Loons had dominated in nearly every other way.

Heath was asked afterward if he was content with one point against a conference rival, a result that kept the Loons in sixth place and LAFC in ninth in the chase for seven playoff spots.

"No, because I think we deserved three," Heath said. "The way we played deserved three points, but I always say I'll never turn down a point in the game because we might be thankful for that one point in a couple weeks' time."

Alonso's tying goal came in the 65th minute off an Emanuel Reynoso free kick that was not far from the distance Arango scored on.

Only Reynoso's shot was blocked and redirected by goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, whose two-handed save as the ball came over the Los Angeles defensive wall and was punched to the goal's far side.

Alonso volleyed it out of midair and right back past Blackman, much as how he scored that first goal at Allianz 2½ years earlier.

Alonso started the game after fellow midfielder Hassani Dotson started for suspended right back Romain Metanire and Alonso played alongside defensive midfielder Wil Trapp. After Alonso's goal, the Loons applied the pressure, just as they did to start the game.

This time, attackers Adrien Hunou, Franco Fragapane and Robin Lod all had their chances. Fragapane sent Hunou off on a full run to the goal with a pass ahead that Hunou couldn't turn into a shot on goal.

Lod's volley went just wide of the right post, and not long after that Blackman stopped Fragapane's shot on the run from the left side as the moon rose bright over the stadium's east grandstand.

All of it came after LAFC collapsed into a defensive shell, attempting to ward off a tying goal it couldn't deny. The Loons controlled most of the first-half possession and pace and yet went to halftime trailing 1-0 after Miller gave up a gift of a goal to Arango in the 32nd minute.

Miller then made maybe his best save of the season to stop Arango on the run right in front of the goal just before halftime. He did so on a night when the visitors played without star Carlos Vela because of a quad injury.

The Loons played without Metanire because of a red card suspension from Wednesday.

Arango scored on a 24-yard, free-kick strike that rose, deflected off a head and dipped over the protective wall the Loons constructed to stop it.

It went straight through Miller's legs. He stumbled slightly as the ball redirected against a LAFC team for which he played two seasons ending in 2019.

That Arango shot was the only shot his team took before halftime, but it was right on target — unlike a Loons team that took 12 shots in the first half alone.

Only four on them were on target and none scored on an evening when the Loons sent attacks by the wave forward in the game's opening 45-plus minutes.

It was Arango's 12th goal in 14 games this season — and sixth in the past three games.

The game was delayed for several minutes just before halftime when Alonso and Los Angeles defender Kim Moon-Hwanconverged on referee Robert Sibiga while both players were focused on the ball.

Kim and Sibiga took the worst of it, both flattened and motionless until each eventually got up with splotches of grass falling off them as they rose. Sibiga continued working while Kim was subbed out of the game after halftime, replaced by defender Tristan Blackmon.