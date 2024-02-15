Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Aurora FC will open their 12-game pre-professional women's soccer schedule with two road games before coming home for its TCO Stadium home opener on May 30 against RKC Third Coast.

The team that has gone undefeated in regular season play in both 2022 and 2023 will open its third season on the road at – fittingly enough – Aurora University in the western Chicago suburbs. The Aurora will play the Chicago Dutch City Lions FC on May 23 and River City Light FC on May 25 on the Aurora University campus before coming home.

The Aurora again will play its home games at TCO Stadium on the Vikings training campus in Eagan.

Game themes throughout the season will include celebration of Pride, Indigenous People, Minnesota and Women of Inspiration.

The club has won two division titles before losing the USL W League's championship game in 2022 and the league's Central Conference championship in 2023.

The final regular-season game is June 29 against RKC Third Coast in Racine, Wis.

Minnesota Aurora 2024 regular season schedule

May 23 at Chicago Dutch Lions FC, 7 p.m.

May 25 at River Light FC, 1 p.m.

May 30 vs. RKC Third Coast

June 2 at Chicago City SC, 12 p.m.

June 6 vs. Rochester FC, 7 p.m.

June 8 vs. River Light FC, 7 p.m.

June 13 at Rochester FC, 7 p.m.

June 16 vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC, 3 p.m.

June 20 vs. Bavarian United SC, 7 p.m.

June 22 vs. Chicago City SC, 3 p.m.

June 27 at Bavarian United SC, 7:30 p.m.

June 29 at RKC Third Coast, 12 p.m.