After Saturday's USL W quarterfinal rematch between Minnesota Aurora FC and Indy Eleven, the former stood with a plus-56 goal differential while the latter sought to avenge last postseason's loss.

By game's end, a 1-0 decision again ended yet another otherwise dominant Aurora season, finishing 13-1.

Possession time, at least in the earlier stages of the second half, was among the aspects of play that Indy Eleven controlled.

In the aftermath of Sam Dewey's goal in the 58th minute, when Grace Bahr's beautifully placed free kick pulled goalie Amanda Poorbaugh out into a vulnerable position, the Aurora found themselves in uncharted territory without much offensive momentum. They'd only trailed in one of their other 13 previous matches.

It didn't help that an Indy Eleven handball just around a minute later went uncalled, and with it, a chance for the Aurora to net a penalty kick.

But they had their fair share of opportunities thereafter.

Within the match's final minutes, Makenzie Langdok sailed a free kick just outside of the 18-inch box and a later corner kick similarly ended unsuccessfully.

Following a 2022 postseason in which the Aurora played all three of their matches at TCO Stadium, they fell short of a possible return to home base under the league's new 16-team format that placed them in Flint, Michigan, for the Central Conference rounds.

