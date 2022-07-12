At the start of the inaugural USL W League season, Minnesota Aurora FC coach Nicole Lukic knew there would be an adjustment period for the team.

"I thought it would take a little time," said Lukic. "Especially with the age range and the different backgrounds on the team."

The Aurora quickly morphed into one of top teams in the 44-team league. After opening the season on May 26 with a 1-1 tie against the Green Bay Glory at TCO Stadium, the Aurora won its next 11 matches to finish in first place in the Heartland Division and earn a spot in the league's playoffs.

The Aurora (11-0-1) will play host to Indy Eleven (10-0-2), of the Great Lakes Division, in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at TCO Stadium.

"It's been a lot of fun this season," said Lukic, "and we are very excited to play on an incredible opponent on Wednesday."

Lukic credits much of the team's success to its first road trip of the season.

"A lot of it starts with the team's off-the-field chemistry," said Lukic. "Our first road trip really helped. It was six days. Ever since we came back from that trip, we've played for each other."

On that first trip, the Aurora defeated Kaw Valley FC, 2-0, on June 2 in Kansas City, and the St. Louis Lions, 3-2, on June 5.

The Aurora closed out the regular season with two victories over the Glory in Green Bay – 2-0 on Thursday and 5-1 on Saturday. The five goals on Saturday were a season-high for the Aurora.

The Aurora have been led by Morgan Turner, who has scored seven goals in eight matches. Turner scored three goals on Saturday for the first hat trick in team history. Turner, who played at Wayzata High School and DePaul University, has scored five goals in the Aurora's last three games.

"We have a lot of depth," said Lukic. "We have 13 players who have scored at least one goal for us this season. We're not just relying on one or two players to score for us."

The Aurora scored 36 goals in its 12 regular-season matches. And goalkeeper Sarah Fuller has allowed just five goals in 10 matches. She has 28 saves and a 0.59 GAA.

Indy Eleven won its final five regular-season matches. Indy has been led by Katie Soderstrom, who scored 11 goals in 10 games, and Madison Williams, who scored 10 goals in 12 games.

Indy scored 31 goals in the regular-season.

"They are a very strong team," said Lukic. "We just have to continue to focus on us."

The winner of Wednesday's match will advance to the semifinals on July 17 against the winner of the quarterfinal match between Morris Elite SC and McLean Soccer. The championship match will be played on July 23.