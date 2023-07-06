Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Aurora have suffered one loss in two seasons as part of the USL W league, with a markedly dominant resume that is miles ahead of any competitor.

Their next step: Winning the whole thing.

In the aftermath of the Aurora's runner-up finish last postseason, they began their trek back to the finals on new terrain at Atwood Stadium in Flint, Mich., with a 1-0 Thursday road win over Chicago City SC.

Although the Aurora outscored Chicago City 10-1 in their two regular-season matches, which included a dominant 7-0 decision Saturday, they struggled to net goals with as much ease in the Round of 16. Ari Del Moral made a penalty kick in the 23rd minute that summed up the afternoon's scoring.

Aurora's next match, dubbed as the Eastern Conference final, will also be played in Flint, Mich., against Flint City AFC or Indy Eleven.