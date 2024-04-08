Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Aurora FC on Monday named Colette Montgomery as their new coach and sporting director, replacing Nicole Lukic, who led the team to a 26-2-1 record over the past two seasons.

Lukic accepted a position in March with U.S. Soccer identifying talent for women's youth national teams.

Montgomery had spent five years as the manager/head coach for both the women's and men's programs at North Central University in Minneapolis. The Aurora hired Montgomery in January as director of camps and first assistant.

Montgomery played back home in England before she moved to the United States in 2004 on a summer camp internship. An at-large member of the U.S. Club Soccer's board of directors, she was Edina Soccer Club's coaching director and the Edina Soccer Association's director of training and development.

She serves as a grassroots coach educator with U.S. Soccer as well.

Aurora FC opens its season May 23 at the Chicago Dutch Lions in the USL W League. Aurora's home opener is May 30 against Racine-Kenosha at TCO Stadium in Eagan. The club has been undefeated in its first two regular seasons and plays in W League's Heartland division.