Hassani Dotson calls Minnesota United teammate Tani Oluwaseyi "Big Toe," a nickname that proved apropos in the 87th minute of Saturday's 1-1 comeback draw with Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field.

Oluwaseyi stuck out his right leg before RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath could do so himself and, from the edge of the goal, redirected Robin Lod's pass off the near post and in.

"Hassani has called me 'Big Toe' all season because I have size 12 feet," Oluwaseyi said. "It paid off, it pays off. I got a toe in there. It came in handy today."

It was Oluwaseyi's second goal this season as a second-half substitute who has helped change games — including the home-opening draw with defending MLS champs Columbus Crew.

The Loons have scored five of their nine goals this season in the 87th minute over later on their way to a 3-1-2 record that has them fourth in the Western Conference.

"We're just continuing to believe we can come away with something, we can get a point from the game," Oluwaseyi said. "We've said all season we're going to down to the last

minute, always keep going."

Robin Lod created the tying goal by dancing with the ball on the right side inside the 18-yard box before his cross went through RSL defensive midfielder Emeka Eneli's legs and right to Oluwaseyi.

"I saw Robin take the touch and my mindset was just try and stay onside," Oluwaseyi said. "I had a feeling he was going to get a shot off. The only thing I was thinking was let me get a touch before the goalie does. I was glad to be there in the right position to get a touch off. It worked out well."

Until then, Real Salt Lake star Chicho Arango's 24th-minute goal stood as the go-ahead goal.

New coach Eric Ramsay is 1-1-1 in three games on the sideline.

Last week, Arango scored three goals in 21 minutes late in a game against St. Louis City.

Loons striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane started for the first time this season, finally deemed fully fit in his fifth appearance. He played the first 64 minutes before Ramsay subbed him out for Caden Clark.

Dotson was subbed out at halftime for Alejandro Bran as a precautionary measure for a suspect hamstring.

The Loons again played without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who has played just 20 minutes this season first because of injury and now due to the green card process. When he obtains a green card, it will open one of eight international slots on the Loons roster.

Loons center back Micky Tapias missed his second consecutive game because of what Ramsay called a "hamstring irritation."

"He's not quite where we thought he'd be this week," Ramsay said after Friday's training. "He's a touch further behind than we'd like him to be. He has been on the pitch doing his own bits and bobs, but nothing with the team so far."

Maplewood's own Devin Padelford again started in his place for the second week.