Minnesota DFL State Auditor Julie Blaha is locked in a tight race for re-election on Tuesday against Republican attorney Ryan Wilson, a political newcomer who argues the little-known office should have a higher profile.

The two candidates have been neck-and-neck in most polls, and Republicans see the race as one of their best chances to break a 16-year losing streak in statewide contests. The winner must oversee the books of $40 billion in local government spending each year, largely through audits of counties and cities.

Minnesota's auditor also serves on several state boards, including the State Board of Investment.

The candidates have starkly different visions of how the office should operate. Blaha, a former math teacher and AFL-CIO secretary treasurer, took over the office in 2018 and wants to keep its focus on the finances of local governments, which she argues have the biggest day-to-day impact on Minnesotans' lives.

Wilson is making the case that the auditor's office should be far more active on more issues than it has been over the last four years. The attorney and former CEO of a medical auditing company says he would use the office to weigh in on high-profile cases of waste, fraud and abuse in the state, even if they fall outside the scope of local government audits.

Wilson has had more campaign cash than Blaha throughout much of the election cycle, including money he's loaned to himself. Both candidates have been getting the word out for their campaigns by tag-teaming with other statewide candidates for events and joining legislators and local candidates as they knock on doors.

Two third-party candidates are also on the ballot. Will Finn is running for auditor as the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party candidate, and Tim Davis is seeking the office for the Legal Marijuana Now Party.