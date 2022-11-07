Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar seeks a third term Tuesday representing the Minneapolis-dominated Fifth Congressional District.

The seat hasn't been held by a Republican since 1963. Cicely Davis, 47, a newcomer to elective politics, is the GOP challenger to Omar, who won a surprisingly close DFL primary against former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels in August. In this deeply DFL district, the primary, not the general election was the more challenging test for Omar in her bid for another term.

Four years ago, Omar, 40, became a household name nationally as the first Somali American elected to Congress and one of the first two Muslim women. But here in Minnesota, her support for the 2021 Minneapolis ballot measure to reshape the police department after George Floyd's murder was a factor in her contentious primary race.

In Washington, D.C., Omar has advocated for progressive measures such as abortion access, cancelling student loan debt and environmental protections. Before she went to Congress, Omar served a single term in the state House of Representatives.

In July, Omar was arrested during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court. "I have always been on the front lines advocating for our liberties and freedoms to be extended in this country," she said.

Given the left-leaning district and long odds for Davis, the contest has been a quiet one.

Davis has run a low-key campaign largely through social media, advocating for permanent tax cuts, supporting police and depoliticizing classrooms. She said on her website she was drawn into politics when Barack Obama became president because she disliked his "divisive leadership and empty promises."

Omar figured prominently, however, in attack ads on her fellow Democrats this fall, which ran images of her and tagged her as "extreme."

Before Omar, the seat was held by DFL Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim elected to Congress.

Beyond Minneapolis, the Fifth District includes the inner ring suburbs of Crystal, Fridley, Golden Valley, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park and a small bit of Edina.