"Big Brother," the CBS reality series starring roommates more focused on manipulation than making dinner, has been around long enough that most of the latest contestants grew up on the show.

That includes Michael Bruner, a criminal defense attorney in Rochester, Minn. He's been obsessed since he was 8, compiling a "bible" full of tips on how to win. Now he has the chance to see if the prep work will pay off.

Bruner, 28, was introduced to viewers Wednesday, along with 15 other competitors, in the 24th season opener. It was about as thrilling as doing the laundry.

The 90-minute episode consisted largely of introductions, giving us a chance to learn that Bruner, a St. Michael, Minn., native, is a member of the high IQ society Mensa and has three cats. He also appears to favor shirts that Kramer could have sported on "Seinfeld."

"I've got the mental toughness to take this to the end," he said.

We also met a bus driver, a former beauty pageant winner, an amateur belly dancer and a football coach. Bruner didn't really stick out — but neither did anyone else.

To be fair, none of them were given much time to show off their personalities. They were too busy competing in bizarre backyard games, including one that tested how long it would take to put on jewelry.

Bruner missed out on a chance to become Head of Household, a position that temporarily saves you from elimination because one of rivals could hang longer from a giant T-shirt suspended in midair. Let's pray the Olympics committee was watching.

It's not the first time a Minnesotan has been in the competition. In fact, the premiere season of "Big Brother" in 2000 featured two: Jean Jordan and Brittany Petros. Jordan, who became so well known that she landed a spot on "The Late Show With David Letterman," would eventually accuse the show's producers of unfair edits that played up her background as a Twin Cites stripper. Three years later, she was still being recognized for her short-lived time on the series.

"It's the kind of fame you get for shooting the president," she told the Star Tribune in 2003.

Two Minnesotans were also featured in the notorious 2013 season, one of TV's all-time lows. Housemates included a homophobe, a racist and a train conductor who praised Adolf Hitler's speaking abilities.

There's no sign of those kind of disturbing personalities this time around — but it's still early.

Host Julie Chen Moonves, reporting live from the decked-out set at Los Angeles' CBS Studio Center, promised this would be "one of the craziest seasons in 'Big Brother' history" — just like she always does.

Expect to learn more as the season continues at 7 p.m. Sunday on WCCO, Ch 4. After that, new episodes will air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with the finale scheduled for Sept. 25. Die-hard fans can also watch additional footage on Paramount Plus and fuboTV.