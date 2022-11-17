Minnesota added more jobs in October than it has in any other month so far this year.

It logged a surprisingly big jump of 17,400 jobs last month while the state's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.1%, according to data released this morning by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

"Minnesota had a great month for growth in October, outpacing the country in job growth by half a percentage point," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "With 13 straight months of job growth on the books, we continue to differentiate ourselves as a hot job market — we just need more workers."

After seeing a big spike with the addition of 17,100 jobs in July, the state's job gains had been moderating in more recent months. It added 1,200 jobs in August and 3,100 jobs in September. Those figures have all been revised since they were initially reported.

The U.S. recorded a solid month of job growth in October with the addition of 261,000 jobs, but that is about roughly half the number of jobs it was adding earlier in the year.

As the Federal Reserve as been aggressively hiking interest rates to bring down inflation, policymakers expect the labor market will cool off.

Job gains last month were led by leisure and hospitality with 8,880 jobs, professional and business services with 4,300 jobs, manufacturing with 1,300 jobs and education and health services with 700 jobs.

State officials noted that Minnesota had a drier and warmer October than normal, which may have been a factor of the increase in jobs in arts and entertainment in particular.

Minnesota has now recovered about 90% of the jobs that were lost in the pandemic while the U.S. has gained back all such jobs.

Wages in Minnesota also increased at a faster pace in October, up 6.1% over the year compared to 5.7% in September. But they are still not keeping up with inflation, which was up 7.7% nationally last month.

Some of the industries showing the strongest wage gains over the year in Minnesota included nursing and residential care (up 13.1%), construction (up 11.6%), professional and business services (up 9.2%), and non-durable goods manufacturing (up 8.9%).

The state's labor force participation rate ticked down one-tenth of a point in October to 68%.