It's the Opening Day fans of women's sports have been waiting for.

A Bar of Their Own, the state's first bar highlighting women's sports, will open at noon on Friday, March 1. Located in the former Tracy's Saloon, at 2207 Franklin Av. E. in Minneapolis, the owners are expecting a big crowd.

"We *will not* be taking reservations and anticipate there will be long lines, so please plan accordingly as our incredible team works hard to ensure as many people can be a part of the celebration as possible," a social media post for the bar read. "Thank you in advance for your patience and grace — we can't wait to see y'all!"

Owner Jillian Hiscock brought the idea for A Bar of Their Own to the Twin Cities after being inspired by a similar bar in Portland, Ore. "It was crazy and cool — and something I didn't think I would be doing," Hiscock told the Star Tribune when announcing the bar's location.

A Bar of Their Own is a bar that highlights women's sports, not a sports bar for women. The family-friendly venue will have traditional sports bar food — including the famous wings from Tracy's — as well as options for those eating vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free. There's a robust N/A lineup, too.

Hiscock was aiming to open before the Big Ten women's basketball tournament, which will be held in Minneapolis. Mission accomplished.

A️ccording to its website, A Bar of Their Own will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



