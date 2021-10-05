A 20-year-old Minneapolis artist got past the blind auditions on the latest edition of "The Voice."

Libianca, who lives in Minnesota, wowed new judge Ariana Grande, who was the first to spin around in her chair shortly after the contestant launched into SZA's "Good Days."

"I'm obsessed," the pop star said after the performance. "You sound divine."

Blake Shelton also turned around, which means Libianca could choose who would be her coach moving forward in the competition. Both judges praised Libianca's incredible range, especially the way she owned the low notes. Grande was particularly enthusiastic.

So it was a bit of a surprise when she selected Shelton.

"No one saw that coming," judge Kelly Clarkson said.

Libianca's family was shown cheering her on from their Minneapolis home.

Libianca was born in the States, but spent much of her childhood in Cameroon.

"The Voice" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on KARE, Ch. 11.