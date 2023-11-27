Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minneapolis school board will, on Monday night, interview the first of two finalists vying for the role of Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent.

Sonia Stewart, currently the deputy superintendent of Hamilton Public Schools in Chattanooga, Tenn., will meet with the public at two meet-and-greet events before answering questions from the school board from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The interview, held at the Davis Center at 1250 W. Broadway Av. is public and will be livestreamed.

The other candidate, Lisa Sayles-Adams, will meet with the public and interview with the board on Wednesday. Sayles-Adams is the superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools.

Stewart's career includes 13 years in schools in Nashville, Tenn., where she worked as a high school principal, high school administrator, math teacher, basketball coach, and then as executive officer of organizational development for the district.

In 2020, she joined Hamilton County Public Schools as a community superintendent, overseeing several of the district's high-poverty schools. About two years later, she moved into the role of deputy superintendent of the district, which serves 44,000 students across nearly 80 schools that span metro, suburban and rural areas.

She holds a doctorate of education from Vanderbilt University.

The two superintendent finalists were named last week after a more than year-long search. Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox has led the district since July 2022.

Cox and school board chair Sharon El-Amin both lauded the two finalists as strong candidates to lead the district of about 28,000 students, now the fourth-largest in the state.

The new leader will likely face tough decisions: Minneapolis Public Schools is facing a looming fiscal crisis and a transformation plan that may include closing and consolidating schools.

The school board will meet on Friday to choose the final candidate, and a start date will be determined after the contract is negotiated and approved.