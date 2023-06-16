U.S. Sen. Tina Smith

"I commend the Department of Justice for its thorough investigation into the patterns and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department. Following the tragic murder of George Floyd, and the violence and harm done to too many people at the hands of the MPD, I called on the Department of Justice to conduct this investigation. The findings released today enumerate in vivid and heartbreaking detail what members of this community have known for a long time, that the MPD has engaged in longstanding practices that deny people their rights under the Constitution and federal law, and has brought lasting and real harm to people."

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

"These findings are shocking, but sadly, not surprising. The report details a Department whose accountability structures are 'fundamentally flawed,' where MPD and civilian leadership take no action to address blatant violations of their own policies. What's worse, the report finds that many of the violations — such as the widespread failure to report race and gender in stops — increased after George Floyd's murder in 2020. This comes on the heels of another report by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights last year finding systemic 'discriminatory, race-based policing.' As a Black woman living in Minneapolis, I have experienced some of these violations firsthand."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

"I've always feared that after the convictions of Derek Chauvin and others for the murder of George Floyd, too many people would dismiss that tragedy as an aberration. Now, two separate, independent investigations by state and federal authorities have found very serious and systemic problems that we have to fix. The results of the DOJ investigation are very important because they confirm the State's result and go beyond.

We now have an independent, court-enforceable structure for creating meaningful, lasting reform that can and must lead to greater safety and greater human rights for all. We can fix this and I'm looking forward to fixing this."

Mayor Jacob Frey

"Over time, our success will be defined by Minneapolis residents and the experience of our neighbors. And we're not going to stop until every single person in Minneapolis feels that success. That means when every resident — regardless of their background, or the neighborhood they call home — feels safer when they see and interact with a Minneapolis police officer, knowing that officer is guided by a commitment to justice."

Police Chief Brian O'Hara

"These findings are a major step in reforming this department into one that provides a level of service that will be a model for law enforcement agencies across the country. Moving forward, we will continue the process of changing the culture of the Minneapolis Police Department to ensure the safety and wellness of our police officers and the residents of this city. And paramount to this is the rebuilding of trust between this department and the people it serves."

Minneapolis delegation of the Minnesota House:

"Our city is safer when those sworn to protect it do so as part of a system that is free of racism, ableism, and disrespect. This report confirms what our neighbors have been experiencing and telling us for far too long. It's time to open up the process to accountability, so we can start building a safer Minneapolis that addresses the needs of everyone."

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci and Jeff Storms:

"Unfortunately, our legal team remains skeptical about Minneapolis' commitment to change and accountability. We are deeply concerned that while City leaders appear to be cooperating with the DOJ directives to create change, the City is doing the opposite, and vigorously defending the conduct of the officers who shot and killed Amir Locke, with the City's pending motion to dismiss the case against Officer Hanneman and the City of Minneapolis for the February 2022 shooting death of Amir during a no-knock raid ... Despite the City's public face of wanting reform to stop the needless deaths of young Brown and Black Minneapolis residents, the City continues to mount aggressive defenses on behalf of the officers and police department they agree requires federal consent reforms ... This continued refusal to police from within is a textbook example of why the federal government must police the Minneapolis police."

CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein:

"By exposing the deeply-rooted issues in policing, this investigation provides an opportunity for meaningful reflection and a catalyst for comprehensive changes that prioritize accountability, community engagement and the eradication of racial bias in policing. It is imperative that we collectively address these injustices and work toward creating a more just and equitable society for all."

Minnesota Justice Research Center Executive Director Justin Terrell:

"This is an all-hands on deck moment where the community, state, and federal government are on board with focus to address what is ailing policing in Minneapolis. We strongly encourage Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council to join this movement to transform how public safety is decided, implemented, and achieved in Minneapolis."