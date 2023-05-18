Police are turning to the public for help finding the driver who hit a man walking in the middle of the night in south Minneapolis and leaving him in the intersection to die.

The hit-and-run crash occurred about occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at E. 26th Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue, and claimed the life of Kendrick M. Hemphill, 36, of Minneapolis.

Hemphill was walking home from a security job at the time, police said.

Police said Thursday that they are looking for a red sedan and whoever was driving at the time Hemphill was struck.

The car was heading south on Hiawatha, hit Hemphill and "was not on scene when the officers arrived," read a police statement issued earlier in the week.

"If you or anyone you know was in this vicinity at approximately 3:25 a.m. on May 14 and you have any information regarding this incident, please reach out," a statement Thursday from police read.

Tips can be left with policetips@minneapolismn.gov or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.