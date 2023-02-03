The city of Minneapolis is offering free flu shots and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at several events planned this month.

Anyone 5 and older who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or flu shot can receive them at the events, the city said. Booster shots are also available. Nonresidents of Minneapolis can also receive vaccines.

While COVID-19 cases appear to be lower now than during the height of the pandemic, new cases continue to be reported. According to the city's dashboard on Friday, there have been more than 121,800 infections reported in Minneapolis since the pandemic began. The city has also had more than 6,000 hospitalized and 753 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

While the region was hit with an early flu season, health officials said there is always the possibility of a second wave.

Upcoming Minneapolis vaccination clinics include:

Pfizer and flu shots: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Mill City Farmers Market, 704 2nd St. S.

Pfizer vaccine: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 15. The Family Partnership, 1527 E. Lake St.

Pfizer vaccine: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 18. Mill City Farmers Market, 704 2nd St. S.

Pfizer vaccine: 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28. A Mother's Love, Northside Community Center, 701 W. Broadway.

Additional information can be found on the city's website.