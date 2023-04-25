Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis mosque was the target of an alleged arson attempt Sunday evening when someone started a fire in a bathroom, and community members are calling for police to investigate whether it was an anti-Muslim bias crime.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) discussed concern about the fire at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center in a statement Monday.

"Given past incidents targeting state mosques and Islamic institutions, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this crime," said Minnesota CAIR Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

Muslim community leaders reported that a white man entered the mosque around 7 p.m. Sunday with a container of flammable liquid before lighting the fire in the bathroom, CAIR said in its release.

Worshippers at the mosque, which is in the 24 Somali Mall in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood, used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, and police and fire officials also responded, CAIR said.

A provided photo shows a red gas canister next to a pile of black burned material and some charred tiles. A surveillance photo shows the suspect wearing a black skull cap, glasses, a blue surgical mask and a black hoodie.

Investigators will consider whether it was motivated by anti-Muslim bias, according to Sgt. Garrett Parten with the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Things like that are always considered, especially when it's related to a worship center," he said.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect is believed to be connected to previous property damage incidents, Parten said. Police are requesting the public's assistance with identifying the suspect and to provide information by email at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by voicemail at 612-673-5845.

"If not for the actions of the worshipers, this disturbing incident could have resulted in injuries or even deaths," Hussein said. "We thank fire and law enforcement officials for their response and hope that a motive for this arson attack at a house of worship may be determined."

The alleged attack comes two weeks after police decided not to pursue charges in the vandalism of the Umatul Islam mosque in Minneapolis.

Surveillance footage showed a person walking outside the mosque the morning of April 10 before he broke several windows with a red metal prybar that was dropped inside and later recovered as evidence, according to the police report.

The damage to the windows and the main door were estimated to cost over $50,000, CAIR said. Police decided to close the investigation due to a lack of evidence, the police report shows.

Hussein urged Muslim community members and Islamic institutions to take extra security measures suggested in CAIR's booklet, "Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety."

Minneapolis Council Member Jamal Osman tweeted his support for the Muslim community on Monday.

"Everyone in this country has the right to worship freely without fear of violence," Osman wrote. "I would like to assure our community that we stand in solidarity and provide all the necessary support to increase safety for the community."

Star Tribune reporter Paul Walsh contributed to this article.