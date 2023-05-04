Jackie Rahm Little, the man accused of setting fires at two Minneapolis mosques, was charged Thursday with a federal hate crime for damaging religious property.

The hate crime charge is on top of an existing arson charge. At a news conference, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Little could receive additional civil rights charges by the time investigation is finished.

"The investigation of Little is continuing, as we seek to learn more about his motivation and actions on April 23, April 24, and other dates," Luger said.

The federal charges accuse Little of setting two fires, April 23 and 24, at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center and Masjid Al Rahma mosque. The federal complaint alleges Little set both fires, but the arson charge is linked only to the second fire at Masjid Al Rahma, on Bloomington Avenue. Little also faces a state arson charge for that fire.

Luger declined to comment on Little's motive, but said investigators are looking into past incidents in which Little, 36, was a suspect, include multiple where Muslims were targeted.

"We all want to assure the Muslim community, and members of all faith communities, that we respond to attacks on houses of worship at the highest levels and with utmost urgency," Luger said.

Chief Brian O'Hara attended the news conference at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis with Luger, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, and other federal representatives.

O'Hara said the arrest of Little in Mankato came after a dispatcher for the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office was made aware that Little was in the area, before officers responded and arrested him.

"There was a lot of intense work going on every single day since the first fire," O'Hara said. "We were really close for a couple of days."

Little made his second federal court appearance Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty.