A man charged with setting fires in two Minneapolis mosques last week has a track record of violent behavior as a result of his untreated mental illness, court records show.

Jackie Rahm Little made his first appearance Monday in federal court, where he faces one count of arson in connection with the fires at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center and Masjid Al Rahma mosque. He was arrested in Mankato late Saturday.

Little also faces a state arson charge in the Masjid Al Rahma fire.

The federal criminal complaint filed Monday does not discuss a suspected motive. But the complaint and documents for Little's recent commitments to hospitals describe him as often being a threat to others.

"As a consequence of his mental illness, [Little] engages in grossly disturbed behavior or experiences faulty perceptions, and due to this impairment, he poses a substantial likelihood of causing physical harm," court officials wrote in an April 2021 civil commitment order.

Little's mother told investigators last week that her son had a fascination with fire from a young age, the federal complaint says. She "strongly suspects" Little was responsible for several unreported arson cases in which he requested rides to and from locations.

Little suffers from a bipolar disorder that "grossly" impairs his judgment, behavior and ability to recognize reality, according to the 2021 order. While hospitalized at Mayo Clinic, he allegedly threw a remote control at another patient and said he could have killed him "if I wanted to."

One of his doctors reported Little rarely followed through with obtaining treatment, and that his violent behavior has required seclusion to ensure others' safety.

Little's attorney did not return a call seeking comment Monday.

The two arson attacks are not the first time he has been accused of targeting Muslims.

While in a transitional housing program, Little "extensively harassed" a Muslim woman, his mother told investigators. The woman alleges Little sent her a photo of the Qur'an in a toilet.

In late December, a similar photo was emailed to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, allegedly by Little, federal investigators wrote.

On Jan. 5, Little allegedly went to Omar's Minneapolis office and spray-painted "500" outside the office door, and did the same on a Minneapolis police car driven by a Somali officer and on a door to the 24 Somali Mall on E. 24th Street a few hours later. "The meaning of the '500' text is unclear," investigators wrote in the complaint.

In a statement, Omar thanked the various agencies for arresting Little and voiced confidence that the Minnesota Muslim community would "continue to stand united against bigotry."

"We are witnessing an epidemic of hate against the Muslim community and other religious minorities in Minnesota and globally right now," Omar said.

Aside from the two arsons, Little is accused of burning a former neighbor's car in 2021. Little was released on cash bail paid by the Minnesota Freedom Fund, according to court records.

The organization is a Minneapolis nonprofit that pays bail for people who can't afford it and seeks to end cash bail. The organization came under fire by many on social media, saying it was irresponsible to assist Little with bail and that the group should be held responsible.

In response to questions, the organization did not directly discuss posting bail or Little's charges, but said it had reached out to the Muslim community in solidarity. The group condemned harm against "all people in our community, especially harm that is based on identity," and defended its work.

"Our evaluation process is holistic and prioritizes support for people who lack other avenues to vindicate their legal rights — including people experiencing mental health challenges, for whom pre-trial release is often the only way to access needed treatment."

Plymouth police told federal investigators that Little was suspected in at least two arsons, one in May 2022 and one in December 2021, and had a history of domestic assault.

Little's next federal court appearance is set for Thursday.