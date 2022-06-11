Hundreds gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday morning as part of a nationwide wave of marches, rallies and protests calling for stricter gun laws in the wake of recent mass shootings.

"If this is democracy, the voice of the people is the law," March for Our Lives Minnesota organizer Erastus Williams said. "Enough is enough."

Speakers called for universal background checks, a reinstated ban on assault weapons and accountability for elected officials who have not acted. "Vote them out" was among the loudest chants of the two-hour rally and march.

"This is a public health crisis in America," Dr. Mary Tschida, a family physician in Coon Rapids, told the crowd. "You need to treat chronic disease but also prevent chronic disease."

Around 500 people gathered at 12th Street and Washington Avenue S., drawing a steady stream of honks in support. Many then marched to City Hall, where attendees were asked to lie down as in an active shooter drill.

"This is the reality of our children every day," said the Rev. Joy Caires, the rector at St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Minneapolis. "They have asked us for our silence so we can be safe."

Richard William Hofschulte said he grew up living in fear of guns in north Minneapolis, and he doesn't want the same for his 4-year-old daughter.

"No child should live in fear," he said. "This is not new — we have been complaining about it for too long, and it feels like we're being ignored."

March For Our Lives events were scheduled across Minnesota on Saturday, including St. Cloud, Rochester, Brainerd, Grand Marais and Albert Lea.

Throughout the Minneapolis event, march organizer Williams urged attendees to write to their legislators and press for action.

"Listen to our voice," he said. "Americans have said enough is enough."