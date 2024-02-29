Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

You don't have to tell Meet Minneapolis that volleyball is big.

When the Minneapolis Convention Center hosted the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships, 11- to 13-year-olds in June, hotels set occupancy records for the weekend.

Crowds of about 500,000 swarmed downtown later that month for the Twin Cities Pride Festival weekend, the Taylor Swift concerts and the Kiwanis International Convention.

Tourism and convention economics still aren't back to pre-pandemic levels but took a big leap in 2023.

"We are taking our story back," said Melvin Tennant, chief executive of Meet Minneapolis, at the group's annual luncheon on Thursday.

There's plenty more work to do, he said, but Meet Minneapolis pointed to one all-time high set last year: the number of "future group hotel rooms." In other words, people booked in advance for the big events, and are continuing to do so.

In all, those advance bookings totaled 579,000 rooms.

The city attracted more than 700 events last year, and 713,000 people attended different events at the Minneapolis Convention Center, the convention bureau said.

Convention center revenue increased 14% to $18.5 million year over year, but is down from $21.2 million in 2019. Lodging taxes rose 20% to $10.6 million from 2022, surpassing $8.6 million in 2019.

"We know, however, that there is additional ground to gain to increase our city's competitiveness in the marketplace," Tennant said.

Downtown Minneapolis continues a long recovery as business travel continues a slow increase, hybrid work seems here to stay and store vacancies have risen. In addition, perceived safety concerns continued to affect visitor traffic.

Hotel demand in Minneapolis increased 15% year over year in 2023. However, occupancy at downtown hotels, at 51%, remained below 2019 levels, when it was about 68%.

Hotel operators say they're now finding and retaining workers, alleviating a severe shortage they faced a couple of years ago, with 33,000 working in the tourism and hospitality sector downtown.

"I think we had a better 2023 than 2023. That gets everything going in the right direction but slower than we expected," said Carlos Rodrigues, general manager of W Minneapolis in the Foshay tower.

He's seeing only a slow return of midweek business travelers. As a result, he doesn't expect business to recover this year to pre-pandemic levels.

Tourism officials went on the offensive last year to turn the city's image around. Meet Minneapolis last March launched a leisure tourism campaign called "See What All the Fuss Is About."

More than 2,500 people gathered in August at the convention center for a Connect Marketplace conference of meeting and event planners, the convention bureau said. The group reported its social media channels set a record, generating around 49 million impressions last year versus 30 million in 2022.

Looking ahead, Meet Minneapolis said it's aligning public, private and civic partners around a shared tourism vision so the city is competitive in the meetings, events, and visitor markets in the future. Meanwhile, a task force of hotel general managers is studying a potential Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District. Those districts typically involve a service charge on customers that goes toward efforts to boost tourism in an area.

Mayor Jacob Frey said the convention center has been "rocking" recently.

"Now is the time for a beautiful fresh start," he said.



