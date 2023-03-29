See more of the story

Three years after Minneapolis' Third Precinct police station was torched by protesters enraged at the murder of George Floyd, the city has narrowed the potential sites for a new facility to two.

One is at the existing site, and the other is on a vacant city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Ave., the city announced Wednesday. Community meetings are planned.

In May 2020, the Third Precinct station at 3000 Minnehaha — Minnehaha and Lake Street — was surrounded and ultimately overrun by demonstrators who rose up following Floyd's murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The building ablaze became a symbol of the uprising that followed Floyd's killing — and the boarded-up hulk that remains stands as a physical legacy today.

According to the city, the two locations were chosen after a survey of potential sites that began in July 2020 and continued through December 2022.

"Identifying two viable locations for the 3rd Precinct building has been an enterprise-wide effort, and I'm grateful to our staff who have worked around the clock to produce a thorough analysis for neighbors to consider," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "The next phase of this process will undoubtedly be marked by debate and discussion, but we should all agree on one thing: there should be a 3rd Precinct building in the 3rd Precinct."

Community meetings

The city released the following schedule of public meetings Wednesday:

  • Business owner session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave.
  • General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.
  • General public session: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Roosevelt High School, 4029 S. 28th Ave.
  • General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Location to be determined.

The plan to involve the community in the discussion includes the city, DeYoung Consulting and the Longfellow Community Council.