Three years after Minneapolis' Third Precinct police station was torched by protesters enraged at the murder of George Floyd, the city has narrowed the potential sites for a new facility to two.

One is at the existing site, and the other is on a vacant city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Ave., the city announced Wednesday. Community meetings are planned.

In May 2020, the Third Precinct station at 3000 Minnehaha — Minnehaha and Lake Street — was surrounded and ultimately overrun by demonstrators who rose up following Floyd's murder under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The building ablaze became a symbol of the uprising that followed Floyd's killing — and the boarded-up hulk that remains stands as a physical legacy today.

According to the city, the two locations were chosen after a survey of potential sites that began in July 2020 and continued through December 2022.

"Identifying two viable locations for the 3rd Precinct building has been an enterprise-wide effort, and I'm grateful to our staff who have worked around the clock to produce a thorough analysis for neighbors to consider," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "The next phase of this process will undoubtedly be marked by debate and discussion, but we should all agree on one thing: there should be a 3rd Precinct building in the 3rd Precinct."

Community meetings

The city released the following schedule of public meetings Wednesday:

Business owner session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave.

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.

General public session: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Roosevelt High School, 4029 S. 28th Ave.

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Location to be determined.

The plan to involve the community in the discussion includes the city, DeYoung Consulting and the Longfellow Community Council.