The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred last weekend as 20-year-old Ty'Shawn Maurice Lyons of Rochester.

Minneapolis police say they responded to a report of shots fired near W. Lake Street and Grand Avenue S. just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found Lyons suffering from life-threatening wounds.

Investigators believe Lyons and friends were in a parking lot, and that someone shot him out of a moving car, according to preliminary information provided by Minneapolis police.

Lyons died Wednesday morning at HCMC. The Medical Examiner's Office lists a gunshot to the head as the cause of death. Police say they are still investigating the shooting.

The homicide was among a spate of weekend shootings that killed four and wounded at least seven others across the city.

Lyons' marks the 65th homicide in Minneapolis this year.