The Minneapolis City Council has approved an ordinance that provides the right to legal support for low-income tenants facing evictions.

The goal of the ordinance is to serve renters who have incomes of less than 200% of federal poverty guidelines, according to a Friday news release from the city.

The action comes as the statewide eviction moratorium is set to expire on Tuesday. Renters with pending COVID-19 rental assistance applications are protected from eviction.

Any tenant of a rental dwelling in Minneapolis is covered under the ordinance, including those living in a building operated by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

The ordinance did not outline income requirements. A program director for the project "may" establish additional qualifications, including income levels, according to the ordinance language.

"Having access to a lawyer can make the difference between keeping or losing your home," City Council President Lisa Bender said in the news release. "Right to counsel is an important part of a package of policies to keep people safely and stably housed in our city, and one that reaches households that are at high risk for homelessness."

Renters can apply for COVID-19 rental assistance at renthelpmn.org.

