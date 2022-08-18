Minneapolis officials are giving up to $2 million in pandemic relief funds to help increase access to digital services.

The city will partner with Hennepin County, which allocated $10 million last year to the joint program. With the money, they will form a Digital Equity Collaborative. Combining funds will increase efficiency and maximize the digital equity impact, officials said Thursday.

"Technology can be a great force to improve residents' lives," said May Xiong, assistant county administrator for disparity reduction. "Hennepin County is committed to eliminating the digital divide, and this work is rooted in our broader disparity reduction efforts to ensure all of our residents thrive. In our increasingly digital world, providing access to technology and training is essential to create a more equitable future."

For more than a year, the county, city and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) have been working together on strategies to expand access. The collaborative cements the partnership to eliminate digital barriers for people living in Minneapolis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic magnified the digital divide within the Minneapolis Public Schools community," said Justin Hennes, senior officer for information technology at MPS. "It's critical that our students have access to and are proficient with technology in order for them to be college- and career-ready."

Services will be provided by Hennepin County staff and contracted community partners, and utilize county and city-owned buildings such as libraries and service centers within Minneapolis.

Roughly 31,000-50,000 Minneapolis households do not have access to high-quality internet, according to the county. Many of these residents are among the lowest earners in the city.