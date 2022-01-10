HIGHS

Jan. 15, 2014: 'Fixer' arrives

Zimmer, the longtime successful defensive coordinator for the Bengals and Cowboys, gets his first NFL head coaching job at age 57. At his introductory press conference, Zimmer said he takes pride in being a "fixer" while inheriting the Vikings' 31st-ranked defense.

Jan. 3, 2016: Win NFC North at Lambeau Field

Zimmer climbed one mountaintop by toppling the Packers at the end of the 2015 season, winning his first of two division titles with a 20-13 victory in Green Bay. The win was sealed, in part, by a Xavier Rhodes interception off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone.

Oct. 9, 2016: Start 5-0

A 31-13 win at Houston not only marked the peak of the 2016 team, but also Minnesota's apex with quarterback Sam Bradford. They started 5-0, opening the first season at U.S. Bank Stadium with a stifling defense and potential on offense. Opponents averaged just 12.6 points per game in the undefeated start.

Dec. 17, 2017: Clinch NFC North, then NFL's No. 1 defense

A 34-7 win against the Bengals, Zimmer's former defense, clinched his second division title with two games left in the regular season. They held Cincinnati, and the last three opponents, to under 250 yards to finish with the franchise's first No. 1 scoring and yardage defense since 1970.

Jan. 14, 2018: 'Minneapolis Miracle'

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes against that No. 1 defense in the second half, but Vikings quarterback Case Keenum's walk-off touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs – dubbed the 'Minneapolis Miracle' – sealed Zimmer's first playoff win and created a moment that will resonate for generations.

Jan. 5, 2020: Overtime playoff win at New Orleans

The biggest upset win — 7.5-point underdogs — of the Zimmer era. The Vikings withstood another comeback attempt by the third-seeded Saints in the NFC wild-card playoff round. Quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with Adam Thielen on a 43-yard pass, and then Kyle Rudolph on the game-winning, 4-yard touchdown in overtime.

LOWS

Jan. 10, 2016: Blair Walsh's playoff miss

Facing temperatures that dipped to minus-six degrees during kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium, the Vikings nearly defeated Seattle's Legion of Boom defense. Kicker Blair Walsh made three field goals, but missed his fourth attempt wide left – a possible game winner from just 27 yards away – in the 10-9 loss. Walsh's decisive miss was the first of a few issues Zimmer had with kickers in Minnesota.

Oct. 31, 2016: Norv Turner's last game, collapse ensues

The Vikings' second straight loss following the 5-0 start came with a resounding thud as coordinator Norv Turner walked into Zimmer's office and quit the morning after a 20-10 defeat in Chicago. Zimmer suffered the eye injury on the sideline at Soldier Field that led to a detached retina and eight surgeries. Two backbreaking losses to the Colts and Packers followed in December, ending playoff hopes after the 5-0 start.

Dec. 11, 2018: John DeFilippo fired

Zimmer fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after a 21-7 loss in Seattle, where the offense failed to top 300 yards for the fourth time in the previous five games. The change ensured a fourth different coordinator – Kevin Stefanski – in a three-year span for the Vikings offense.

Dec. 23, 2019: Flattened by Green Bay

The Packers came into U.S. Bank Stadium and stomped the Vikings, 23-10, with five sacks on quarterback Kirk Cousins and holding a Dalvin Cook-less offense to 139 yards. The loss pinned the Vikings as the NFC's sixth seed, gave the Packers a division title under rookie coach Matt LaFleur, and led Zygi and Mark Wilf to issue a statement declaring their confidence in Zimmer.

Dec. 25, 2020: Run over in New Orleans

The Vikings limped into New Orleans, where Zimmer's pal from their Cowboys days, Saints coach Sean Payton, ran up the score in the 52-33 loss on Christmas Day. The Vikings defense, after which Zimmer called the "worst one I've ever had," gave up an NFL record-tying six touchdowns to Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Dec. 5, 2021: Upended in Detroit

The fourth and final game-losing score surrendered by the Vikings defense in the last two minutes of regulation or overtime came against the once-winless Lions. Quarterback Jared Goff marched down the field in the closing seconds and threw a walk-off touchdown in the 29-27 loss. Detroit was 0-10-1 entering the game.