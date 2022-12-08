Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mike Dreier, in his 45th season as the New London-Spicer girls basketball coach, can become the winningest high school basketball coach in state history Friday.

Dreier, who has a career record of 1,012-187, can surpass Bob McDonald, who had 1,012 victories in 59 seasons as a boys basketball coach.

The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A and have opened the season with three consecutive victories, play host to Delano in New London on Friday.

Dreier, who has been the leader in career victories by a girls coach in Minnesota since the 1994-95 season, took his 1,000th career victory Jan. 28 against Watertown-Mayer.

Two grand

Jessye Lewis Jr., a senior at Hiawatha Collegiate, scored his 2,000th career point Tuesday vs. Christ's Household of Faith. Lewis was third on the career scoring list among active players going into this season. That list:

2,847 — Asher Zubich, senior, Mountain Iron-Buhl

2,060 — Isaac Asuma, junior, Cherry

1,968 — Jessye Lewis, senior, Hiawatha Collegiate

1,892 — Owen Leach, senior, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

We meet again

Five days after Maple Grove and Rosemount played for the Class 6A football title, they kicked off the boys basketball season against each other Wednesday at Maple Grove. After winning the football game 27-10, Maple Grove won the basketball game 60-57 in overtime.