Kasson-Mantorville senior Aby Shubert, a 5-8 guard signed with Xavier, is scheduled for an MRI Thursday after she suffered a left knee injury in the KoMets' second game of the season.

Shubert was injured early in a 51-34 loss to Goodhue on Dec. 1, scoring only two points in the game.

Shubert opened the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-64 victory over Austin. She averaged 22 points per game while shooting 42 percent from three-point range a year ago.

Inside the numbers

00.0: Time on the clock after Lakeville South junior forward Joe Hager scored on a putback, giving the Cougars a 45-43 overtime victory over Wayzata in boys basketball.

6: Three-pointers made by senior guard Asher Zubich as he scored 39 points in a 97-93 victory over Red Lake in his opening boys basketball game of the season after quarterbacking Mountain Iron-Buhl's football team to the Nine-Man Prep Bowl championship three days earlier. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds.

7: Blocked shots by St. Paul Como Park 5-11 senior center Zhane Singer in a 60-44 girls basketball triumph over Cretin-Derham Hall.

23: Rebounds by Hayfield junior 6-4 forward Zander Jacobson in a 48-32 boys basketball victory over Martin County West. Eight of the rebounds came on offense.

31: Free throws made by Byron's girls basketball team in a 68-60 victory over Stewartville.

40: Points scored by Chanhassen 5-10 junior guard Maxwell Woods in an 88-63 boys basketball loss to Holy Family.

42: Points by Duluth Marshall 5-10 sophomore guard Regan Juenemann in an 83-64 girls basketball victory over Maranatha. She was 17-for-30 from the floor and made five three-pointers. Juenemann scored her 1,000th career point in her next game, a 75-61 triumph over Hibbing.

44: Points by Buffalo 6-1 senior guard Nate Dahl in a 76-67 boys basketball triumph over Cambridge-Isanti.

STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (1-0); 2. Lakeville North (1-0); 3. Lakeville South (1-0); 4. Wayzata (0-1); 5. Minnetonka (1-0); 6. Eastview (0-0); 7. Osseo (0-0); 8. Eden Prairie (1-0); 9. East Ridge (0-1); 10. Bloomington Jefferson (0-0).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (0-0); 2. DeLaSalle (0-0); 3. Orono (0-0); 4. Mahtomedi (1-0); 5. Mankato East (2-0); 6. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-0); 7. Stewartville (1-0); 8. St. Thomas Academy (0-0); 9. Princeton (2-0); 10. New Ulm (1-0).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (1-0); 2. Lake City (1-0); 3. Maple River (2-0); 4. Minnehaha Academy (1-1); 5. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (0-1); 6. Perham (1-0); 7. Minneapolis North (0-0); 8. Pequot Lakes (1-0); 9. Watertown-Mayer (0-0); 10. Mora (1-0).

Class 1A

1. Hayfield (2-0); 2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (1-0); 3. New Life Academy (1-0); 4. Deer River (2-0); 5. Cherry (0-1); 6. Cass Lake-Bena (2-0); 7. Henning (2-0); 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0); 9. Goodhue (1-0); 10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (0-0).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (4-0); 2. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0); 3. Eden Prairie (2-0); 4. Chaska (4-0); 5. Minnetonka (5-1); 6. Wayzata (4-0); 7. East Ridge (4-1); 8. Rosemount (3-0); 9. Maple Grove (1-2); 10. Lakeville South (4-0).

Class 3A

1. Becker (2-0); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-1); 3. Holy Angels (3-0); 4. Marshall (0-0); 5. Jordan (3-0); 6. Byron (3-0); 7. Grand Rapids (3-2); 8. St. Paul Como Park (3-0); 9. Alexandria (2-1); 10. Stewartville (3-2).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (1-2); 2. Minnehaha Academy (0-1); 3. Goodhue (2-0); 4. Sauk Centre (3-0); 5. Albany (4-0); 6. St. Croix Lutheran (4-1); 7. Montevideo (3-0); 8. Rochester Lourdes (1-1); 9. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2-0); 10. New London-Spicer (3-0).

Class 1A

1. Hancock (1-0); 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-1); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (3-0); 4. Minneota (1-0); 5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (1-0); 6. Mayer Lutheran (4-0); 7. BOLD (4-0); 8. Hayfield (2-1); 9. Lac qui Parle Valley (3-0); 10. Underwood (2-1).