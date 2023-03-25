Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

There are eight teams left in the NCAA men's hockey tournament. Four of the teams are from the Big Ten, and all four advanced via first-round routs.

Michigan scored seven goals in the second period and beat Colgate 11-1 on Friday night in Allentown, Pa., for the last of the four blowouts.

Ohio State (8-1) and Penn State (8-0) also won with ease Friday, and the Gophers beat Canisius 9-2 Thursday. Big Ten teams combined to outscore opponents 36-4 in the opening round.

After Michigan's Nick Granowicz scored in the first period against Colgate, the Wolverines (25-11-3) poured it on the second, getting seven goals from seven players in a span of 9 minutes, 21 seconds. Luke Hughes capped the outburst with a shorthanded goal.

After the Raiders (19-16-5) made it 8-1 in the third period, Hughes then scored the first of three power-play goals in a span of 2:35 for Michigan, which will play Penn State for a Frozen Four berth on Sunday.

Penn State 8, Michigan Tech 0: Jarod Crespo, Ryan Kirwan and Kevin Wall each had a goal and an assist, Liam Souliere stopped 24 shots and the Nittany Lions (22-15-1) defeated the Huskies (24-11-4) in the largest shutout in NCAA tournament history.

Penn State improved to 2-2 all-time in NCAA tournament play, with this victory joining one against Union in 2017.

Bridgeport Regional

Ohio State 8, Harvard 1: Cam Thiesing and Cole McWard each scored two goals, Jake Wise had four assists and the Buckeyes (21-15-3), the third seed in Bridgeport, Conn., ousted the second-seeded Crimson (24-8-2).

Ohio State outshot Harvard 40-22 and put the game away with five goals in the second period. Gustaf Westlund and Thiesing scored six seconds apart early in the period to put Ohio State up 4-0.

Westlund and Mason Lohrei each had a goal and two assists, and Joe Dunlap and Patrick Guzzo each had a goal and an assist for Ohio State. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.

John Farinacci spoiled the shutout with a power-play goal in the third period for Harvard.

Quinnipiac 5, Merrimack 0: Jacob Quillan scored twice and the top-seeded Bobcats (31-4-3) pulled away from the Warriors (23-14-1). Quinnipiac will play Ohio State on Sunday.

Joey Cipollone and Quillan scored goals 1:35 apart early in the second period after a scoreless first. Michael Lombardi made it 3-0 at 6:28 of the third period before Quillan scored again at 14:41, and Sam Lipkin added an empty-netter with 1:29 to play.

Yaniv Pertes made 15 saves for Quinnipiac. Zachary Borgiel stopped 30 shots for Merrimack.