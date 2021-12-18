Dakota County

Library system ends youth fines

Dakota County Library will no longer charge fines for overdue children and teen items, regardless of who checks them out.

The change, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 3, is an effort to expand library access, according to a county news release. The library system is also extending its hours, with Sunday hours — from 1 to 5 p.m. — returning at seven locations Jan. 9, the release said.

The County Board approved both changes Dec. 14.

"We are constantly working to expand access for the community to all of our services," Dakota County Library Director Margaret Stone said in a statement. "Reinstating open hours on Sundays and eliminating fines on children and teen materials are two ways to do just that."

Emma Nelson

Anoka County

Board chair wins prestigious award

Anoka County Board Chair Scott Schulte was honored with the President's Award at the Association of Minnesota Counties' (AMC) annual awards ceremony. The award is presented to an individual who provides exemplary leadership in public service.

"I am humbled and honored to receive that award," Schulte said during the Dec. 14 County Board meeting. "I am more humbled and honored to be the chair of your board."

Schulte has been a county commissioner since 2012 and has served as chair for the past 21⁄ 2 years. He also has been on AMC's board of directors and is a past president of the nonpartisan organization.

"His steadfast leadership has been an asset to Anoka County," said Julie Braastad, commissioner and board vice chair.

Cindy Cesare, the county's human services division manager, was recognized with an Outstanding Service award for exceptional leadership, innovation and participation in county government.

Meanwhile, Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart has been elected as the 2022 Minnesota Sheriffs' Association president. Stuart recently announced he will retire at the end of next year.

Tim Harlow

Dakota County

County keeps property tax levy flat

The Dakota County Board voted Tuesday not to raise the property tax levy as part of its 2022 budget.

Commissioners set the 2022 operating budget at $289.5 million — a 1.4% decrease — and the property tax levy at $144.6 million.

The state's third-most populous county — which has been debt-free since 2017 — will have the lowest county tax per capita in Minnesota for the seventh straight year, a county news release said. Its tax rate will also be the lowest among Minnesota counties.

The levy is the amount of money the county collects in taxes. A Dakota County home valued at $308,300 — a typical home, according to the county — that sees a 5.8% increase in market value will pay about $7 more in county taxes next year, or a 1% increase over 2021.

Agricultural, commercial and industrial properties that experience modest market value increases will pay less in county property taxes.

The county's operating budget will fund COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, public safety, social service programs, parks and libraries, the release said.

Board Chair Mary Liz Holberg said in a statement that the flat property tax levy will help residents and businesses.

"This budget funds our priorities, provides important services for residents and is fiscally responsible," Holberg said.

Erin Adler