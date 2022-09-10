Robbinsdale and the Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission this summer removed more than 3,700 common carp from Crystal Lake as part of a project to improving water quality.

Last year the commission removed more than 3,900 carp from the lake, which does not meet state water quality standards. Over two years, the total represents about 65% of carp living in the lake. Carp stir up vegetation and eliminate habitat needed for native fish species, the commission said.

The clean-up effort started after a 2020 survey found that carp were abundant enough to sully the lake's water quality. The survey also found high levels of phosphorous, a nutrient that in high concentrations can lead to algae growth and low levels of oxygen for aquatic life, and make it hard for healthy aquatic plants to grow.

This fall, the commission will also treat the lake with aluminum sulfate for the second time. Alum, as it is known, binds to phosphorus, making it unavailable to algae and hindering its growth. Studies show that alum is safe for fish, invertebrates and humans, the commission said.

"Lake users can expect improved water clarity, reduced phosphorus levels, and better habitat for native fish for years to come following the alum treatment and carp management," the commission said in a statement.

Tim Harlow

Ramsey County

Leaders consider 4.5% levy increase

Ramsey County leaders appear to be moving forward with a 4.54% property taxy levy increase for 2023.

County Manager Ryan O'Connor gave a presentation last week outlining the county's $785 million proposed budget for the upcoming year. About 44% of the budget, or $346 million, comes from property taxes. The remainder comes from the state and federal governments and charges for services.

The Ramsey County Board raised the property tax levy by 1.55% in 2022.

The County Board will hold the first of two public hearings at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 at St. Paul City Hall–Ramsey County Courthouse.

Shannon Prather

Scott County

County approves THC moratorium for townships

The Scott County Board has approved a one-year moratorium on the sale of THC products after new legislation passed this summer allowing small amounts of hemp-derived THC to be sold as edibles.

The moratorium only affects Scott County townships, over which the county board has control.

The board held a public hearing on the moratorium Tuesday, said Scott County Board member Barb Weckman Brekke. Over the next year, the county will look at the issue more carefully and determine whether to require licensing to sell the products. Another consideration will be whether to limit the proximity of sellers to schools, she said.

Weckman Brekke said several cities in the county have already enacted a one-year moratorium, including Prior Lake, Jordan and Credit River, though Jordan granted an exemption to a store currently selling the THC products.

Weckman Brekke said the county will also be monitoring what happens at the Legislature next session, since the state could create rules or restrictions related to THC products, too.

"They may solve some of this for us," she said.

Erin Adler