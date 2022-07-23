Carver County

Arboretum gets $1.2M federal grant

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is getting a new parking lot, with help from a federal grant aimed at supporting tourism.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced Wednesday that it will award $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to the University of Minnesota, which oversees the arboretum. That money, plus $313,506 in local funds, will pay for a 232-stall parking lot.

The investment is expected to support thousands of arboretum visitors, create or retain 75 jobs and kickstart $25 million in private investment, according to an EDA news release.

"With its breathtaking botanical beauty and its abundant hiking and skiing trails, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum attracts visitors from all across our country," Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. "This funding is a true win-win, creating good-paying jobs and helping locals and visitors alike enjoy all that the Arboretum has to offer."

Emma Nelson

West St. Paul

City considers housing for former Hy-Vee site

West St. Paul is exploring options for the former Hy-Vee site on Thompson Avenue after the grocery store chain bowed out of plans to build there.

The city is in negotiations to purchase the property from Hy-Vee, city officials said.

At a recent Economic Development Authority meeting, officials discussed possible plans for the area that showed approximately 400 units of housing northwest of Thompson Lake and a 300-stall parking garage. Plans also showed green space and public amenities including a playground, pavilion, fountain and stage.

Several council members said they thought the public would want to see more restaurants and retail in the area. Council Member Robyn Gulley wondered if there was room for a skate park, while Council Member John Justen liked the idea of an amphitheater .

Mayor Dave Napier said the new public space could help build a sense of community in the same way an indoor community center — something residents and officials have long wanted — would.

"We have this land that was slated for a development. That kind of changed and we have the opportunity here to do something very special with it that maybe wouldn't have ever happened in our community," Napier said. "I'm just hoping that developers see what we see."

Erin Adler

Columbia Heights

Library offers free state park passes

Visitors to the Columbia Heights Public Library can now check out state parks passes along with their books.

The library, at 3939 Central Av. NE., has three passes available to be checked out by anyone with a Columbia Heights or Anoka County library card. The passes, which have been available since June, are good for park entry for seven days. They cannot be used for camping or equipment rentals.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the park pass program at other libraries across the state as a pilot in 2021, with the goal of providing a way for individuals or families with limited incomes to access state parks for free. The program will run through 2025.

"We are working hard to address the many barriers that prevent people from getting to state parks," said Arielle Courtney, DNR Parks, and Trails partnership consultant, "and this program is a step toward making it easier for everyone to enjoy our public lands."