Introducing the first wave of winter Star Tribune Metro Athletes of the Year:

Charlie Crosby, who won four state championships (two individual races, two relays) this winter as part of the dominant Breck-Blake co-op, is the Boys' Swimmer of the Year.

Reagan Kelly, a state champion individually and as part of her Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka team, is the Gymnast of the Year.

Hunter Lyden of Stillwater, three times a state champion and this year undefeated at 53-0, is the Wrestler of the Year.

Tap on their names to read more, and come back Thursday for four more Metro Athletes of the Year.