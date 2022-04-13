Jared Ellerson will leave Richfield to become the activities director for Hopkins.

The activities director at Richfield for four years, Ellerson will take over at Hopkins starting July 1, Hopkins said in a statement.

Ellerson was also previously activities director for St. Cloud's Public Schools. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he was a football wide receiver. His total of 2,054 receiving yards from 2002-05 ranks eighth in school history.

Ellerson has a master's degree in athletic administration and coaching from Concordia and a bachelor's degree in communications and youth studies from the University of Minnesota.

"Hopkins is my number one choice of school districts to work in," he said in a statement. "The rigorous and holistic academic curriculum, racial/socioeconomic diversity, high caliber athletics and activity programming and facilities that Hopkins Public Schools offers is amazing."

Breck/Blake swimmers get national notice

The Breck/Blake boys' swimming and diving team that dominated the Class 1A state meet in March in winning its sixth consecutive title also stands out compared to national competition.

Swimcloud, a website that covers swimming in all of its levels, ranked Breck/Blake third in the nation among high schools. Only Bolles of Florida and St. Xavier of Kentucky ranked higher.

Edina, winner of the Class 2A state championship, was ranked 28th by Swimcloud.

Breck/Blake won nine of the 12 events at the Class 1A state meet. Seniors Charlie Crosby and James Pan each won two individual races and participated on two winning relays.

Breck/Blake will swim next season for a record. The record for consecutive boys' swimming and diving state titles is seven, set by Rochester from 1953-59.

Signing period opens

Wednesday began the regular signing period for national letters of Intent (NLI) in basketball. The period runs through May 18. Athletes in other sports can also continue to sign through Aug. 1.

Among the athletes expected to sign Division I letters of intent Wednesday:

Grete Engels of Lakeville North, to compete in Nordic skiing for Wisconsin-Green Bay. Engels finished 11th at this year's state meet, after finishing 10th at the 2021 state meet.

Miles Akhigbe of Wayzata, to compete in men's soccer for St. Thomas. Akhigbe, a defender, was named to the Star Tribune's All-Metro team and to the Class 3A all-state team last fall.

of Wayzata, to compete in men's soccer for St. Thomas. Akhigbe, a defender, was named to the Star Tribune's All-Metro team and to the Class 3A all-state team last fall. Curtis Wagner of Wayzata, to compete in men's soccer for Loyola (Md.).

Rogers' Clauson throws no-hitter

Rogers senior Jake Clauson threw the first no-hitter in program history in the Royals' 3-0 victory over Coon Rapids in a Northwest Suburban Conference baseball game Tuesday at Coon Rapids.

A righthander, he struck out 12 while allowing just two baserunners (a walk and a hit batter) for the Royals (1-1).