Medtronic's second quarter profits more than doubled — and the company said it expects continued improvement the rest of the year and raised its fiscal guidance.

The company's net income of $911 million delivered earnings-per-share of 68 cents for August, September and October — up from $435 million, or 32 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Income adjusted for charges, including expenses of discontinued businesses, was $1.25 a share, down a bit but topping Wall Street expectations.

Medtronic's overall sales were up 5.3% to $8 billion with solid gains in all of its business lines.

"We're delivering a track record of durable, mid-single digit revenue growth. The underlying fundamentals are strong, and our solid results were broad-based across our businesses and geographies," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic CEO, in a statement.

Medtronic, based in Ireland but run from Fridley, has been tightening operations throughout the year, including an undisclosed number of layoffs. That, along with the across-the-board revenue gains, produced the results.

"This was a better-than-expected quarter for Medtronic," wrote Robbie Marcus, an analyst with J.P. Morgan, in his initial assessment of the numbers.

Global diabetes sales were up 9.7% but were down 4.8% in the U.S.

Martha said that endoscopy sales were up 13% driven by GI Genius, which uses AI for more accurate colonoscopies.

At the same time Medtronic raised financial expectations for its full fiscal year 2024. The company now projects organic revenue growth up 4.75%, up from the previous guidance of 4.5%.

On Friday the FDA approved Medtronic's Symplicity Spyral, a renal denervation system to treat hypertension. There were concerns about the prospect for approval when an FDA advisory panel expressed concerns about the device in August.

Earlier this month the FDA approved another renal denervation system made by ReCor Medical. Previously there had been no renal denervation devices approved in the U.S. Now Medtronic and ReCor will compete in a new market.

Medtronic said that it plans to immediately commercialize Symplicity Spyral. But that won't produce an overnight windfall.

"Since RDN is a new procedure, it currently lacks reimbursement. As a result, while RDN has potential to become a multi-billion dollar market, we expect this to take time," wrote Mike Matson, an analyst with Boston-based Needham & Co., on Monday.

Medtronic announced plans to spin off its patient monitoring and respiratory interventions business in October 2022. The company has said that it expects to close a deal in the first half of its fiscal year 2025, which starts next May.

Medtronic began layoffs in April after announcing "significant cost reductions." The company has not disclosed the number of jobs that have been cut.