Stillwater homes and businesses are adorned with red ribbons to remember the life of George Musser, whose body was found Christmas Day after a two-day search.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office has formally identified the body found in Baytown Township about 7 p.m. Sunday as that of the 20-year-old Musser, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary evidence suggests Musser died from exposure, said the statement. He was wearing a flannel shirt, jeans, stocking cap and shoes. Toxicology tests will take up to 60 days to complete, it added.

Musser was last seen alive leaving Brian's Bar & Grill, a downtown Stillwater bar, at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures early Saturday morning in Stillwater were about -5 degrees, according to Weather Underground.

His family noticed him missing, triggering a two-day search in freezing weather across the city by friends and volunteers. Musser's parents live nearly a mile from Brian's Bar a 20-minute walk.

Musser's body was found about 2.5 miles from where he started walking in the 5400 block of Osgood Avenue North in Bayport Township.

Video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras captured images of a person matching Musser's appearance along the route he took from downtown Stillwater to where he was found, according to the sheriff's office. His godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost.

Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller has said there was no indication of foul play.

Friends and supporters of Musser's family are displaying red ribbons in his memory, with some tied to tree branches or park benches downtown and others appearing on doorways throughout Stillwater.

According to a post on the "Remember George Musser" Facebook page, the family chose the color red because it represents many things for George, including his Stillwater Area High School team colors, his college of the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, and the Christmas season.