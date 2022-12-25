Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 20-year-old Stillwater man remained missing Sunday after he was last seen leaving a bar in the frigid early hours of Christmas Eve.

George Musser's family planned to convene a search party late Christmas morning in downtown Stillwater, police said.

Police also asked Stillwater residents to check their yards, garages, sheds and security cameras and that anyone with information should contact them immediately. The weekend's sub-zero weather has officials highly concerned about Musser's safety.

Musser was last seen leaving Brian's Bar on Main Street in downtown Stillwater at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday. He was wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and a dark gray flannel shirt, police said.

Volunteers with a Minnesota search and rescue were working to assist in looking for Musser and police are warning helpers to dress in warm clothes. The search party was to gather at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of The Freight House on Water Street South.