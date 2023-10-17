Got travel plans this weekend? So do lots and lots of other people, thanks to the popular four-day Minnesota sojourn known as MEA weekend — the annual teacher conferences that begin Thursday this year.

So you can expect Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to be jammed with a high volume of travelers, perhaps as many — or even more — than pre-pandemic levels.

"It's always a busy week in and out of MSP, no question — and I have no reason to think this year will be any different," said Kyle Potter, executive editor of the Thrifty Traveler website. "That said, it'll be an interesting bellwether for where travel demand is heading before the rest of the nation gets to the chaos of Thanksgiving and Christmas."

With that in mind, here are a few thoughts on navigating MEA weekend at MSP:

What will be the busiest days? Wednesday and Thursday for departures, with up to 46,000 people expected to check-in each day and clear Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, according to Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) officials.

On Thursday, airlines will hit their peak day with 460 departures. Average daily departures from MSP are already up 12% over last year's levels. And seat capacity on MSP flights is up 18% when compared with October 2022.

How much time do I need to get there? MAC officials say to get to the airport two hours before domestic departures and three hours for foreign flights.

How should I navigate the throng? As you arrive in Terminal 1, the main terminal, look in both directions at the giant checkpoint wait-time boards. The North Checkpoint (look over toward St. Paul) often has shorter wait times, but if you're flying from a gate on the G concourse, you might want to try the South Checkpoint instead.

Any hints on avoiding traffic buildup at Terminal 1? Sure. During busy times, you can drop passengers off at the arrival areas, and pick them up at departures.

What about Terminal 2? At certain times, the security line here can stretch into the parking garage. To avoid this, MAC says you can reserve a spot in the security line for free through its new program, MSP Reserve. Appointments are available 3:45 to 8 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. daily. Availability is limited, so book now.

Where should I park at MSP? MAC officials warn that parking will be in "high demand" the next few days. Pre-book your parking spot online to guarantee a spot and save up to $7 a day. You must book 12 hours before your scheduled arrival time.

How do I avoid the stress of picking someone up at Terminal 1, with all those people and cars and the police curtly telling me to move along? Time your pick-up by waiting at MSP's cell phone lot on Post Road. It's a free waiting area minutes away from the airport.

Tell me again about TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule. Here's everything you need to know about TSA security screening. And here's some guidance from TSA about flying with children.

I'm inside the terminals. Where should I eat? Here's our guide to Terminal 1 food outlets, and here are the offerings for Terminal 2.

Thoughts to ponder as you wait for your flight: "Will 2023 end the same way it began? Setting more records as travel demand grows unabated after a back-to-school lull?" asked the Thrifty Traveler's Potter.

"Or did people get their big trips out of their system earlier this year, and now travel will plateau as the economic realities catch up with all of us? I'm leaning toward the former, but I'm not sure I'd fly to Vegas over MEA week to put money on it."