May in March has its benefits. No bugs. No sweaty humidity. No raging thunderstorms. Yesterday was sublime, and today should be nearly as nice with low 60s and a light breeze.

And now for even better news: It should RAIN on Thursday. The brunt of the storm is staying south, but a rainy band may push into the metro. Some of NOAA's models are hinting at over an inch, but I'm a little skeptical. Whatever rain we do pick up will be welcome, lowering the fire risk and hopefully taking the edge off our deepening drought.

There is now little doubt that we are seeing an early spring, but that doesn't mean it won't snow again between now and late April. Saturday's clipper will pull colder air into Minnesota, and a coating of slush can't be ruled out on Sunday. Whatever falls will quickly melt, with 40s returning next week. March usually brings big extremes. This year will be no exception.

We went for a nice, long bike ride yesterday, and 60s felt miraculous. ECMWF long-range ensembles predict 70 by late March. Stay tuned.