Minnesota State Mankato men's hockey coach Mike Hastings was named an assistant coach for the U.S. men's national team, USA Hockey announced on Thursday.

Team USA will compete in the 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship from May 13-29 in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. David Quinn was previously announced as the squad's head coach.

Meantime, two of Hastings' players signed pro contracts.

Mavericks forward Julian Napravnik, a Bad Nauheim, Germany native, signed with Hershey of the American Hockey League. Napravnik, a first team All-Central Collegiate Hockey Association pick, tied for third in the nation in scoring with 49 points on 18 goals and 31 assists.

Defenseman Jack McNeely signed with Stockton, another AHL team. The Lakeville native was an alternate captain with the Mavericks and had two goals and 15 assists plus 52 blocked shots.

Saints game postponed

The St. Paul Saints' game with the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at CHS Field was postponed because of inclement weather: below freezing temperatures and high winds.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

The West Division-leading Indians (6-2) have won the first two games of the current International League series over the Saints (5-3), who are tied for second in the division. The third game will be 6:37 p.m. Friday.

