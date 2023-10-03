Forward Mason Shaw, who is sidelined after a right knee injury late last season, signed a one-year contract with the Wild's minor-league affiliate on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old is on a one-way deal with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League.

Shaw was named Iowa's captain last season but then was called up by the Wild and earned a permanent spot in their lineup. He went on to appear in 59 games, scoring seven goals and assisting on 10 others while also working on the penalty kill; Shaw potted his first NHL goal on Oct. 30 at Chicago.

A fourth-round pick (97th overall) in 2017 by the Wild, Shaw suffered his fourth torn ACL during a game at Vegas on April 1 but has since resumed skating. He was the Wild's nominee last season for the Masterton Trophy, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.