Former Apple Valley standout Mark Hall retired from competitive wrestling on Saturday after losing to Trent Hidlay 9-4 in a consolation semifinal at the 2024 Olympic trials in State College, Pa.

The 27-year-old Hall, competing in men's freestyle at 86 kg (190 pounds), was an NCAA champion in 2017 as a freshman at Penn State. He also won three conference titles, all at 174 pounds.

After losing Saturday, he left his shoes on the mat to indicate his retirement. The crowd at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center gave the emotional Hall a standing ovation as he walked out of the arena.

Hall went 278-5 with Apple Valley, winning six state championships — one each year from seventh to 12th grade — after moving there from Kentucky.

Another Penn State wrestler from Minnesota, NCAA champion Greg Kerkvliet of Simley, placed fourth at heavyweight after a 2-2 criteria loss to Dom Bradley. Hayden Zillmer, a former Crosby-Ironton athlete with the Gopher Wrestling Club, lost to former Michigan standout Mason Parris in the best-of-three heavyweight final, with Parris winning both times 7-0.

• Delanie Cox drove in three runs and Taylor Krapf drove in two to lead the host Gophers softball team to a 9-6 victory over Rutgers. Cox had a bases-loaded triple in the first inning as the Gophers (23-20, 9-7 Big Ten) built an 8-1 lead after four innings. Rutgers (28-19, 9-7) had the potential tying run at the plate before reliever Jessa Snippes got the final two outs.

• Ty Bothwell and Jacob Vogel combined on a three-hitter to lead Indiana to a 7-1 victory over the host Gophers baseball team. Bothwell gave up two hits in seven innings for the Hoosiers (21-17, 6-4 Big Ten). Drew Berkland hit a solo home run for the Gophers (15-17, 3-7).







