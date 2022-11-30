THREE UP

Jalen Hurts, M-V-P

Has an underrated and presumed preseason place-holder quarterback ever gone on to win NFL Most Valuable Player and live happily ever after as a legit franchise player? Not yet, but the Philly QB took another step in that direction as his Eagles improved to 10-1 while he became the first player since at least 1950 to post 150-plus rushing and passing yards with multiple TDs.

Mike White, J-E-T-S

The next backup quarterback on the Vikings' docket could be a doozie. Making his fourth career start and first this season, White completed 78.6% of his passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the we-give-up Bears. White joins Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only players to post multiple games of 300 yards, three TDs and a completion percentage of 75 or higher in his first four career starts.

Chiefs rookie class

Last year, the "Rams Way" won the Super Bowl while encouraging a copycat league to trade, trade, trade those draft picks. Week 12 this year saw Andy Reid's steady-as-they-go Chiefs wallop what's left of the Rams and improve to 9-2 while leaning heavily on rookie draftees Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and even seventh-round running back Isiah Pacheco, who carried the ball on 10 of the last 11 plays in a 16-point win.

TWO DOWN

Seattle (No D) Efense

From Weeks 6-11, Seattle shocked the league with quarterback Geno Smith and an ornery defense that didn't allow more than 23 points or 329 yards in a game. Now, the Seahawks are sinking fast with a two-game losing streak after a weak Raiders team spanked them with 576 yards and 40 points.

Baltimore's killer instinct

The Ravens blew a 19-10 fourth-quarter lead in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. Sound familiar? Their other three losses included blown fourth-quarter leads of 21 points against Miami and 10 points against the Giants, and a blown halftime lead of 10 points against Buffalo.

RANKING THE 9-2 VIKINGS: 5 (Last week: 7)

They leapfrogged the Ravens and Titans, landed behind the Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers … and barely held off the Dolphins, who didn't have Tua Tagovailoa when they lost to the Vikings.

STATS OF THE WEEK

218-0: Tom Brady's career record when leading by seven points in the final minute of the fourth quarter before losing to the Browns in that fashion on Sunday.

363: Yards rushing by the Eagles against the Packers, the most by an Eagles team since 1948, and the most allowed by the Packers since 1977.

WEEK 13 SNEAK PEEK: AFC title game rematch in Cincy

The best week of the season so far showcases six games between teams with winning records, led by the Chiefs (9-2) at Cincinnati (7-4) in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game at K.C. And, oh yeah, don't forget the NFL's shameless ratings-grabbing decision to have Deshaun Watson's return to the field come in Houston this week.