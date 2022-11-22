On Nov. 13 against the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings played one of the best games in franchise history. On Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, they played one of the worst. Such is the roller coaster of emotions for fans of the 62-year-old franchise. We want to hear from you about your favorite Vikings games, the moments that stuck with you, the performances you'll never forget. Your response may be used in a future story.
