MUSIC

Mariah the Scientist

One of the hottest-ticket club shows of the year so far, the local headlining debut by Atlanta's fastest-rising post-pandemic R&B star follows a stream of viral hits, festival appearances and collaborations with the likes of 21 Savage and Young Thug. The 26-year-old singer born Mariah Buckles is touring for her third album and first for Epic Records, "To Be Eaten Alive," which falls somewhere between SZA and Sade with its sultry soulfulness and atmospheric electro whir. (8 p.m. Fri., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., all ages, resale only, varsitytheater.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Peter Frampton

In 2019, the 1970s rock hero and underappreciated guitarist announced that he'd been diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a degenerative muscular disease that prompted him to launch a farewell tour that was cut short by the pandemic. Despite the prognosis, Frampton is feeling OK and has come alive again on his Never Ever Say Never Tour of North America. A first-time nominee this year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy winner will revisit "Show Me the Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do" as well as classics associated with other artists. (7 p.m. Mon., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $65-$125, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

LA LOM

Coming soon to your favorite hipster boutique or coffee shop sound system: This trio doubly known as the Los Angeles League of Musicians offers a cool blend of retro-but-innovative instrumental jams in the vein of Khruangbin, but with a different blend of influences. Their sounds range from Cumbia Sonidera and Son Cubano to Bakersfield twang and '60s soul ballads. They've toured before with the Twin Cities' own Cory Wong and are opening some of Vampire Weekend's summer dates. Local groover Yohannes Tona opens. (8 p.m. Thu., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $20-$30, icehousempls.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

Yuja Wang is one of the hottest pianists on the planet right now. Her 2023 collaboration with conductor/composer Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra, "The American Project," recently won Wang her first Grammy (after four previous nominations), and she and Abrams will reunite for this weekend's Minnesota Orchestra concerts. It's built around music of two Sergeis: She solos on Prokofiev's First Piano Concerto and he conducts Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, as well as a work by contemporary American composer Caroline Shaw. (8 p.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $60-$120, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Anna Lapwood

At age 28, this English organist might be the world's foremost ambassador for her instrument, with 690,000 followers for midnight recitals on TikTok that feature humor, amazing musicianship and a wild mix of repertoire. Expect that at two concerts, the first a free "Introduction to the Organ" geared toward kids, the second featuring music by everyone from J.S. Bach to Florence Price to film composer Hans Zimmer. A livestream of the latter will be available through April 7. (6 p.m. Mon., 7 p.m. Tue., Northrop auditorium, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., free-$30, 612-624-2345 or northrop.umn.edu)

R.H.

FILM

Halfway to Halloween

Blumhouse Productions is bringing five of its horror hits back to theaters, supposedly to celebrate the fact that we're halfway to another Halloween. Their math is off — the end of April will be halfway to Halloween but we're currently only 5/12ths of the way there. But who cares when there's a chance to see Leigh Whannell's brilliant rethinking of the H.G. Wells classic, "The Invisible Man"? This version gets a genuinely frightening new element: Elisabeth Moss (spectacular) plays a woman who's trying to flee her marriage to a violent husband, whose invisibility makes it easier for him to mistreat her in monstrous and creative ways. Audiences missed "Invisible Man" in 2020, in the early months of the pandemic, but make sure you don't make that mistake again. The other four films on the program range from good ("Sinister," "The Purge") to decent ("Ouija: Origin of Evil") to wretched ("Insidious"). (Showtimes vary, Fri.-Tues., AMC Rosedale and AMC Coon Rapids, $8, amctheatres.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

COMEDY

Kelsey Cook

The Twin Cities-based comic is making a name for herself across the country with YouTube's "The Hustler" approaching 3 million views. She also popped up on CBS' "After Midnight," hosted by her good friend Taylor Tomlinson. But there's no place like home for one of the runners-up for Star Tribune's Artist of the Year in 2023 to perfect her next big comedy special. Don't be surprised if boyfriend Chad Daniels stops in to root her on. (8 p.m. Wed. & Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $28. acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

ART

'The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989′

Artists of Korean descent who were born between 1960 and 1986 experienced freedoms and democracy that people from a previous generation did not. This exhibition, traveling to the Minneapolis Institute of Art from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is the first major exhibition of Korean artists in the United States in the past 15 years. Ends June 23. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Motion Capture'

How do artists working in performance and dance use video, film, painting, sculpture and drawing in their creations? This exhibition features works that have entered the Walker's collection since 2020, including a video installation by Jacolby Satterwhite that explores a post-pandemic possibility, Ligia Lewis' first dance made for the camera (during the pandemic) and other performance-focused artists who are curious to combine various forms. Ends Aug. 25. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18, 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

A.E.

DANCE

Ifẹ̀ Lab

Black Ensemble Productions' new Ifẹ̀ (Ee-fay) Lab brought together three Black solo performing artists for a 12-week fellowship, which culminates this week in a performance at Red Eye Theater. Among the fellows is Asha Rowland, who weaves Bharatanatyam with African and Egyptian dance styles, hip-hop and more. Ifẹ̀ Lab program director Antonio Duke also will share a theater work, along with a ritual-based performance by Eshay Brantley. The Afro-futuristic event will employ live performance and multimedia elements. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $5, redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'Ghost'

The Virginia Twins performance company layers live music with theater, dance and mime as it upends what a ghost story can be. Performers Sasha Blinnikova, Artemis Brown and Ben Capp blend humor with haunting as they enliven ghosts onstage and ruminate on the nature of spirits in this devised experiment of spectral theater. Featuring mostly true stories, it's a mix of improvisational performance, monologue and movement, with shadow play and a balloon or two added to the mix. (7 p.m. Thu. & Sun., Bryant-Lake Bowl, 810 W Lake St., Mpls., $15-$25, 612-825-8949, bryantlakebowl.com)

S.R.

FAMILY

Anime Detour

This weekend, downtown may have a few sightings of folks with elf ears, an extraordinary amount of makeup or a full-blown furry suit, as Minnesota's largest and longest-running anime convention opens with the theme "Glow Up." The three-day event of all things anime and cosplay is dedicated to the promotion of Japanese culture through anime and manga. The weekend features panel discussions, screenings, a cosplay contest, gaming rooms, artist alley and more. Zenos, Alpaca Ash, Meirlin and None Like Josh are just a few of the featured guests. (6 p.m. Thu., 9 a.m. Sat.-Sun., $25-$75, Hyatt Regency Hotel, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., animedetour.com)

MELISSA WALKER




