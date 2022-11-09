Marcus Sasser, Houston

On pace last year for All-America status before suffering a season-ending foot injury, the 6-2 senior guard leads the Cougars with NCAA title aspirations now that he's back in the fold.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

The Hoosiers' star big man declared for the NBA draft twice, but he returned to college both times with unfinished business. Big Ten preseason player of the year leads conference's early title favorite.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

The 6-10 Bacot is back for more after coming up just short of a national championship. He was the first player to record six double-doubles in the same NCAA tournament for the runner-up Tar Heels.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Mr. Zag is arguably the most dominant big man in Gonzaga history. He averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in last year's NCAA tournament even with top-five NBA draft pick Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Old-school centers might be nearly extinct in college basketball, but Tshiebwe can take over games with his inside presence. He averaged 15.1 rebounds to lead the country last season.