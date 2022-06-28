CLEVELAND — The Twins gained a little breathing room in the American League Central on Monday night by beating the Guardians 11-1 to take a three-game lead in the division.

But Cleveland can make up ground quickly as the teams play a doubleheader today at Progressive Field. First pitch for Game 1 is at 12:10 p.m. (BSN).

Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 3.05 ERA) will pitch the opener for the Twins. Righthander Zach Plesac (2-5, 4.17) starts for the Guardians.

ICYMI, here's the story on pitching coach Wes Johnson leaving the Twins.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Kyle Garlick, DH

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Gary Sanchez, C

Nick Gordon, LF

Jose Miranda, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, CF

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steve Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Owen Milller, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Myles Straw, CF