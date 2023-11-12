Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

To give you an idea of how dominant Mara Braun was Sunday at Williams Arena, consider this:

With less than six minutes left in the third quarter of the Gophers women's basketball team's game against Chicago State — a game already pretty much already decided — Braun had scored more points than the entire Cougars team.

Braun scored early and facilitated late as Minnesota (2-0) rolled to a 100-42 victory over the overmatched Cougars (0-2).

It was a game that featured a lot of Gophers scoring and at least one very pleasant, perhaps slightly surprising, performance. Freshman Ayianna Johnson scored 19 points in her second college game.

But Braun really started it. She had 25 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Gophers, including a steal and a bucket to open the game. Braun made nine of 16 shots from the field and went 3-for-8 on three-pointers. She added four assists.

Five Gophers finished in double figures in scoring. Janay Sanders had 12 points, and Grace Grocholski contributed 11. Amaya Battle had 11 points and seven assists.

The Gophers shot better than 57% and held the Cougars under 31%. Minnesota led by 15 points after one quarter and 21 at the half, then a 25-9 third quarter stretched the lead to 37 points.

It all started with Braun. At halftime, she had 23 of the Gophers' 43 points. In the second half, Grocholski and Johnson each had 11.