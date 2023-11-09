After the Gophers had opened their season — and opened Dawn Plitzuweit's era as the University of Minnesota women's basketball coach — with a 92-57 victory over Long Island University, there was a lot to feel good about at Williams Arena.

Mara Braun picked up where she left off last year. The preseason all-Big Ten Conference pick scored a game-high 25 points, made nine of 15 shots, hit five threes. Mallory Heyer had 10 points and eight rebounds, Amaya Battle six boards and five assists.

"There were a whole lot of things that created a great atmosphere to play in," said Plitzuweit, mentioning the fans (3,141), the band, the students. "To everyone who did that, we appreciate it."

But on a night with so many firsts, with so many players playing their first game in a Gophers uniform, here are two that might have savored it most:

Sophie Hart and Nia Holloway.

Hart spent most of last season on the bench watching the Gophers after transferring to home state Minnesota from North Carolina State. Holloway hadn't played since high school. Part of the same all-Minnesota recruiting class with Braun, Heyer and Battle, she had watched all of last season while rehabbing a knee injury as her teammates, friends and roommates played extensively as freshmen.

Limited by foul trouble to 13 minutes, Hart scored 11 points with six rebounds, her first points — a three-point play — coming in the first minute. Playing with a joy everyone could see, Holloway made five of six shots, scored 11 points and had five of her six rebounds on the offensive end.

"It was special," Holloway said. "It was awesome. I did have a lot of pressure, because of who I came in with. But they helped me every step of the way. I'm glad I got my turn."

Hart knows the feeling. She'd been trying not to think much about her Gophers debut. She didn't want to psych herself out. But the other day, after a practice at Williams Arena, she was downstairs in the locker room when she heard Gophers announcer Mike Kapsch getting some practice in. "He called out my name," Hart said. "He said, 'Scoring for the Gophers, Sophie Hart.' That's when it hit me. I get to play again. I get to be on a team. I get to be involved."

Everyone was involved Wednesday. Twelve players saw action, 11 scored. Freshman guard Grace Grocholski (10 points) got her first start and her first college points, including a three-pointer to open the game. Ajok Madol, Brynn Senden, Janay Sanders and Ayianna Johnson all scored their first points for the Gophers, in many cases their first college points.

"We're all freshman at this point in time," Plitzuweit said. "There is a lot of learning yet to do. This is a group that wants to be good, wants to learn. They're very coachable."

The Gophers came out on fire with a 34-9 first quarter in which they hit seven of 12 threes, led by Braun, who hit four of those and scored 14 points. That 25-point lead grew to 34 at the half before the Gophers stumbled a bit in the third quarter.

But the game was never in question after the opening moments. Minnesota shot 54% and held the Sharks (0-2) to 35.1%. They had a 27-13 edge on points off turnovers, 40-18 in the paint, 20-4 on second-chance points.

Grocholski showed poise as a freshman, Braun looked ready to take the next step. Heyer and Battle were effective.

Hart and Holloway were thankful.

"Warming up, hearing the band play, being with my teammates, having my parents around, it just felt so special."

Holloway? Efficient, effective.

"That's the Nia I remember," Braun said.